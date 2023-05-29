Disappointment natural among aspirants who were left out of Ministry, says Satish Jarkiholi

May 29, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Belagavi

Disappointment is natural among aspirants who did not become Ministers. But we will resolve these differences, Minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on May 28.

“It is true that some districts like Belagavi, have sent more Congress MLAs than others, but all districts have got a maximum of two Ministers. Some districts have several deserving claimants including those who won multiple times. But we could not accommodate all. That is a conscious political decision. We need to find a balance between aspirations of leaders and the prevailing political situation,’‘ he told journalists in Belagavi.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will speak to all such senior MLAs and try to give them responsible positions in the government, he said.

To a question on whether Siddharamaiah will continue as the CM for five years, Satish Jarkiholi said there will be a Congress CM for five years. I am not aware of the discussions that happened between various leaders over the appointment of the CM. But everything has worked out smoothly. There is no confusion over the allotment of portfolios either. The list is ready to be signed by the Governor, he said. He said that a leaked list of portfolios was nearly the same as the one that will be finalised.

On the issue of a ban on Bajrang Dal, Satish Jarkiholi said the government was in no hurry to ban any organization. Such things will be studied in detail before any decision will be taken on them, he said.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar, a Minister, said that a blanket ban on the Bajrang Dal or RSS was not mentioned either in the Congress manifesto or in the speeches of any Congress leaders. It was just that the government had announced its intention of not tolerating violation of the law and the spirit of the Constitution by any organisation. The names of SDPI and Bajrang Dal were taken as examples, she said. Reacting to a question on why the party did not appoint Satish Jarkiholi as the Deputy CM, Ms. Hebbalkar said one day, he would become the CM of the State.

“Assuming that I will get the women and child welfare portfolio, I would like to focus on pre-primary education and strengthening of the Anganwadi system,’‘ she said. She said that she will take up the well-being of children and the welfare of the staff at Anganwadis on priority.