Disappointment in Chikkamagaluru

The expansion of the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet has disappointed the aspirants and their supporters in Chikkamagaluru districts. No MLA from the two districts could make it.

Mudigere MLA M.P.Kumaraswamy was one among the strong aspirants. However, he has not lost hopes of getting one in the next expansion. He posted a message on his social media accounts stating that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to him and assured him of considering his name in the next expansion. The Chief Minister had promised the development of the constituency and Chikkamagaluru district.

Of the five Assembly seats in the district, BJP has won four. Earlier C.T.Ravi, elected from Chikkamagaluru, was in the B.S.Yediyurappa Ccabinet. He resigned after he was appointed national general secretary of the party. Former MLA from Sringeri D.N. Jeevaraj was appointed political secretary to the Chief Minister. Now he too has been relieved from the responsibility.

In Hassan district, supporters of Preetham Gowda, representing Hassan seat, were expecting a berth for their leader. He is the only MLA of the party in the district. His supporters had conducted special prayers in temples and urged the party high command to induct him into the Cabinet.