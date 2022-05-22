Disappointed with SC comments on Gyanvapi case: Brinda Karat

May 22, 2022 20:07 IST

Politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Brinda Karat on Sunday expressed disappointment over the comments of the Supreme Court on the pending case of Gyanvapi mosque and said that the SC had gone against its own judgment in the Ayodhya case.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, she said: “We are disappointed with the comments made by the Supreme Court in the pending case on the Gyanvapi mosque. We had expected that the SC would clearly, and unambiguously uphold, the law of 1991 concerning the protection of places of religious worship Act,” she said.

The constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court clearly said during the Ayodhya case that historical wrongs cannot be addressed which will oppress the present and the future. And it has to be done according to the constitutional principles of law and secularism,” she said, adding that they were worried over the message that had been given by the Apex Court through its comments in the Gyanvapi case.

Expressing concern over the ongoing developments pertaining to places of religious worship, she said disputes were being raised to take forward the ideological stand of the BJP and the RSS. She said that the BJP-led government at the Centre was trying to reignite the atmosphere of hatred.

Ms. Karat said that at a time when the people were finding it hard to find jobs and prices were soaring, systematic efforts were being made to divide the community by converting devotion into a political weapon.

She said the Communist Party was against the ‘bullodozer politics’ of the BJP. She said through bulldozer politics, the rights of the common people were being bulldozed. “We are mobilising people against this bulldozer politics and there is a positive response,” she said.

To a query, she clarifying that as a citizen of India, she had every right to say that she was disappointed by Supreme Court’s decision and that the decisions were not taken in accordance with the Constitution. “It is disappointing and unfortunate that the SC had not stood by the law of the land,” she said.

She said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was allowing all kinds of divisive politics to go for the sake of saving his chair. “Hijab, hilal, cow politics.. Where is it going? Karnataka was once a pioneer in social justice and social reform. Where is this divisive politics going to end and what is it going achieve,” she asked.

Regarding the work days on MGNREGA, she said last year in Karnataka the workers were provided work for an average of 49 days and this year in the first six months it was just an average of 16 days. The people, particularly the women, are being cheated, she said.

To another query, she said that their main contention was that devotion was a individual’s right and it should not be made a political weapon.