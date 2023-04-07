Disappointed Congress ticket aspirants raise banner of revolt

April 07, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress, the first party to announce candidates for three-fourths of the total seats for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, is now facing rebel trouble as many disappointed aspirants have revolted against the official candidates in over a dozen constituencies. Some leaders have also threatened to quit the party.

The Congress is facing the heat largely because of giving the ticket to those who have migrated from other parties. The alleged distribution of the ticket among loyalists of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is another factor for the rebellion.

The party had earlier managed to quell the rebellion after releasing the first list of 124 candidates. But the choice of 42 candidates in the second list has led to intense anger in several constituencies. Party loyalists and disappointed aspirants have openly revolted against candidates in Chitradurga, Gangavati, Kadur, Dharwad, Gokak, Holalkere, Tumakuru city, Madikeri, Kalghatagi, Channagiri, Tirthahalli, Bilagi, Belur, Molakalmuru, Rajajinagar, and in other constituencies. Many committed party workers have opposed giving ticket to “imported” leaders.

There are clear signs of dissidence in Chitradurga constituency. Disappointed ticket aspirant Raghu Achar, a former MLC, is toying with the idea of joining Janata Dal (S). In fact, JD (S) MLC T.A. Sharavana called on Mr. Achar. A clip of a telephonic talk between JD (S) State president C.M. Ibrahim and Mr. Achar has gone viral. In the audio, Mr. Ibrahim reportedly asked Mr. Achar to speak to JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy about his plan to join the party [JD-S].

Former legislator S.K. Basavarajan of Chitradurga too was upset after K.C. Veerendra, who quit the JD (S) and joined the Congress, was given the ticket.

In Molakalmuru, Yogesh Babu, defeated candidate in 2018 polls, strongly opposed fielding of N.Y. Gopalakrishna, who migrated from BJP to Congress.

In Kadur, there was a lot of heartburn among loyalists of Y.S.V. Datta, former JD (S) MLA, who joined the Congress expecting the ticket. Mr. Datta called a meeting of his loyalists on Sunday to decide the future course of action as he has been denied ticket . Sources said his loyalists are mounting pressure on Mr Datta to contest as an independent candidate. Mr. Datta is a loyalist of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

In Gangavati constituency in Koppal district, aspirant H.R. Srinath told a private TV channel that the party candidate Iqbal Ansari would be defeated. Mr. Srinath alleged that senior leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, betrayed him by denying the ticket. But he would remain in the party, he said.

All is not well in the Dharwad unit of the Congress. Giving ticket to former Minister Santosh Lad has disappointed supporters of former MLC Nagaraj Chabbi, who is said to be a loyalist of the KPCC chief. Fielding of former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad has caused discontent among a section of Muslim leaders who wanted Ismail Tamatgar as their candidate.

Poll expert Sandeep Shastri said: “he who manages dissidents more effectively will clearly have the upper hand in elections. The BJP is yet to announce its candidates, while JD (S) has some seats where it has not declared its candidates”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar said the party had not guaranteed the ticket to anyone. “We have our calculations....we have decided the ticket based on our survey reports.” “We will make our efforts to rein in disgruntled leaders,” he said.