Disagreeing with Mayavati’s stand on internal quota, most BSP leaders in Karnataka quit party

Disagreeing with the stand taken by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on the issue of internal reservation (sub-categorisation within the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes), most of party’s State- and district-level office bearers in Karnataka unit, including State president Marasandra Muniyappa, have quit the party.

Following the Supreme Court order that has paved way for internal reservation in the quota meant for Scheduled Castes, the BSP supremo had taken a view against internal reservation while agreeing with the apex court’s observation on creamy layer issue.

Contrary review

“However, we feel that the party’s stand against internal reservation would affect nearly two crore people representing Madigas (Dalit Left) in the South Indian States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, and Tamil Nadu. Historically, Madigas have lost out on reservation in education and employment among other things, and internal reservation would help Madigas,” Mr. Muniyappa said.

According to him, the issue of sub-categorisation has not cut the ice with the BSP president, who has so far refused to meet office bearers of party units in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Mr. Muniyappa said his association with the BSP was since 1988. All like-minded leaders from BSP will meet on September 9 to discuss the future course of action, Mr. Muniyappa said.

Though a marginal player in Karnataka’s politics, the BSP was in a seat-sharing alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) during the 2018 Assembly polls in which Ms. Mayawati campaigned. It won a seat from Kollegal, but expelled legislator N. Mahesh after he voted against the H.D. Kumaraswamy government in 2019. In 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections, the party managed just 0.31% of the total votes polled.

Different equations

Sources said that the Chammara community among others, that is equivalent of Madigas (Dalit Left faction) in the South, supports BSP in the North and the Chammaras have majorly benefitted from the current reservation, The BSP does not want to upset the current arrangement. However, in Karnataka, the 49 sub-castes among the Madigas have been demanding internal reservation as they feel that Holeya communities (Dalit Right) have benefitted from current reservation more than them.

The resignation letter addressed to Ms. Mayawati and signed by state and district office bearers also points out at the way in which the office bearers from Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh were denied audience with her though they had been invited to meet her at Lucknow on August 27. Sources said that the office bearers were in Lucknow for the party President’s election, and that despite an appointment given to them Ms. Mayawati refused to meet the party leaders, who felt insulted. “She sent someone to take our memorandum and we could not meet her in person. In fact we had requested her to reconsider her decision when we had spoken on phone on August 9 following which she had invited for a personal meeting.”

