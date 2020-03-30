Disaffiliation if schools harass parents to pay fee: Karnataka Minister

The State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar threatened to disaffiliate private schools which are harassing parents to pay the fee for next academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said that he had received complaints from parents that schools were giving deadlines and harassing them to pay the fees. He said that if schools do so, they would be disaffiliated and other stringent measures would be taken under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This would be applicable to all schools - schools affiliated to state board as well as central boards.

Mr. umar said, “I have received complaints from parents saying that school managements are giving deadlines to pay the fee and harassing them. I am clarifying that the school managements have no right to force parents to pay the fee at this point in time.”

He added that the school managements should not conduct any admission process or collect fees until the government issues further orders. This would be applicable till April 14 and the government would review the situation after that, he said.

Holiday extended for teachers

Meanwhile, the department has extended the holidays for teachers upto April 14 in view of the 21-day lockdown. Earlier, school teachers were given holiday upto March 31. Teachers however have been told that they have to be available to work when there is emergency.