Disabled court officials exempted from duty during lockdown
All physically and visually challenged officials working in the district judiciary in the State are exempted from attending the office during the COVID-19 lockdown period, said a notification issued by the High Court of Karnataka.
The decision was taken based on a letter written to the High Court by the State Commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities-Karnataka On May 10 requesting to exempt the physically disabled/visually impaired officers/officials working in the district judiciary in view of lockdown.
Meanwhile, the High Court has declared a holiday on May 15 for all the district and trial courts in the State with a view to take remedial measures for combating the threat of COVID-19 and to prevent congregation of staff and as an effort to break the chain of transmission.
All the cases listed on May 15 would be re-listed May 17, another notification further stated.