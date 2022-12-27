ADVERTISEMENT

Directorate of Sugarcane Development and Sugar to be shifted to Belagavi soon

December 27, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sugar, Handloom and Textiles Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that the Directorate of Sugarcane Development and Sugar will be shifted to Belagavi soon after the conclusion of the ongoing legislature session.

Responding to a question from Sharavana T.A., Mr. Munenakoppa said this was part of the State government’s decision to shift offices of several departments and corporations to North Karnataka to ensure overall development of the region.

A Government Order in this regard had already been issued in September 2021 and till the office was completly shifted to Suvarna Soudha, a temporary office was functioning out of the S. Nijalingappa Sugar Institute in Belagavi.

This move, he added, will help the farmers of northern Karnataka region as well as the sugar mills situated in the region. Out of the 73 sugar factories in the State, as many as 60 were operating in northern Karnataka, he added.

A smaller office of the Directorate of Sugarcane Development and Sugar will also be retained in Bengaluru to cater to the sugarcane farmers and sugar mills in southern parts of the State.

