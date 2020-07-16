Directorate of Cashew Research signs MoU with TN nursery for producing H-130 hybrid cashew grafts

MANGALURU

The Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR), Puttur, and Annai Velankani Nursery, Tamil Nadu, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for non-exclusive licensing for the production of new cashew hybrid H-130 developed by the directorate.

The particular variety released by the directorate for farmers’ evaluation in March, 2018 starts yielding in the first year of planting itself.

The director in-charge of the directorate, M.G. Nayak, and the proprietor of the nursery, D. Xavier, signed the MoU on July 15.

Mr. Nayak said that the H-130 hybrid has legal protection under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001. Hence only nurseries with licence from the DCR, under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), are authorised to sell its grafts. Other nurseries producing this hybrid without licence are liable for legal action.

“It has come to the notice of the institute that some people are selling grafts of H-130 in some other name and if this continues, those people will be responsible for repercussions arising out of such an act,” he said.

Mr. Nayak said that farmers have to purchase H-130 grafts from the licensed nurseries only. Nurseries and startups interested in getting the licence of H-130 may contact the directorate over 08251 -230902 or dircajures@gmail.com.

According to Mr. Nayak, H-130 is suitable for planting under ultra-high density plantation (UHD).

The yield per plant in the first year may be around 100-200 grams of cashew nuts. About 400 to 600 plants can be planted per acre under UHD. About 80 plants are planted in an acre of land under the normal methodology.

He said the particular hybrid may yield one kg of cashewnuts in the second year. After the third year, two kg to three kg of yield is likely depending on the management of the plantation.

This particular hybrid has the characteristics of long fruiting season. The flowering starts during November-December, and fruiting takes place till April-May. Each nut in this variety weighs around 12-13 grams on an average. Seeds of this variety are black in colour. However, it is prone to tea-mosquito attack.