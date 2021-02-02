Directive to private temples

Chikkamagaluru Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj has said all temples, other than those under the Muzrai Department, have to register with the administration within a month. Those who fail to do so would face action, he said in a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.
As per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, 2011, the private temples have to register with the Assistant Commissioners concerned. Though there had been clear instructions in this regard, no temple had been registered so far. “The registration process will avoid the possible misuse of funds. The applicants have to furnish details of the place, bank account, buildings belonging to each temple to get the registration done”, he said.
The government would also evaluate gold, silver and other valuables belonging to the temple in the presence of recognised evaluators and tahsildar. The evaluated gold ornaments could be utilised during special events and celebrations, he added.
