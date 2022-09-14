Direct flight from Bengaluru to Sydney launched

The new service between Bengaluru and Sydney by Qantas has cut three hours from the current fastest travel time between the two cities. | Photo Credit: AFP

A direct flight from Kempegowda International Airport to Australia was launched on September 14, Wednesday. The new service from Bengaluru to Sydney by Australia’s national airline Qantas has cut three hours from the current fastest travel time between the two cities.

The flight from Sydney landed at the KIA around 4.45 p.m. and the turn around flight left the city at around 6.35 p.m. A release from the BIAL stated that since the announcement of the new service earlier this year, the route has seen strong demand with both the outbound and inbound inaugural flights sold out in all cabins.

“The new service will provide new tourism opportunities for Bengaluru and India, with a direct gateway for Australian tourists to experience all that India has to offer. For people living in Bengaluru and southern India, it’s a convenient non-stop flight to Sydney for a dream holiday or to visit friends and family,” states the release.

Qantas will fly an A330 aircraft from Kempegowda International Airport to Sydney four times per week on a Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.