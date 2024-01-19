‘Direct Action’ to be staged on January 21

January 19, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

“Direct Action”, a play based on the life and struggles of M.D. Nanjundaswamy, one of the founders of Raitha Sangha, will be staged at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga on January 21 at 6 p.m. Nataraj Huliyar’s play has been directed by Kabaddi Narendra Babu. Actor Sampat Maitreya plays the role of Prof. Nanjundaswamy in the play.

Raitha Sangha leader K.T. Gangadhar, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, appealed to theatre lovers and activists of Raitha Sangha to watch the play. The show had been organised by the Shivamogga district unit of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. “Nataraj Huliyar has written the play based on the struggles that Nanjundaswamy led as the leader of Raitha Sangha. Nanjundaswamy has influenced the Kannada literary and cultural world immensely,” he said. The entry tickets cost ₹100 per person.

