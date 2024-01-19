GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Direct Action’ to be staged on January 21

January 19, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

“Direct Action”, a play based on the life and struggles of M.D. Nanjundaswamy, one of the founders of Raitha Sangha, will be staged at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga on January 21 at 6 p.m. Nataraj Huliyar’s play has been directed by Kabaddi Narendra Babu. Actor Sampat Maitreya plays the role of Prof. Nanjundaswamy in the play. 

Raitha Sangha leader K.T. Gangadhar, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, appealed to theatre lovers and activists of Raitha Sangha to watch the play. The show had been organised by the Shivamogga district unit of Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. “Nataraj Huliyar has written the play based on the struggles that Nanjundaswamy led as the leader of Raitha Sangha. Nanjundaswamy has influenced the Kannada literary and cultural world immensely,” he said.  The entry tickets cost ₹100 per person.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.