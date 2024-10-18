GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diploma student dies in road accident near Tirthahalli

Published - October 18, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A student died after the bike he was riding was hit by a bus near Bejjavalli near Tirthahalli on Friday.

K.U. Pratham, 16, was on the way to Sahyadri Polytechnic College when the accident occurred. He is a native of Koutu Mane, a village near Tanikal in Tirthahalli taluk. He was a first-year diploma student.

The private bus carrying tourists hit the bike, leaving the student seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to a hospital in Tirthahalli.

Pratham is survived by his mother, who works as a midday meal worker in a government school, and a brother, who studies in Bengaluru. His father passed away three years ago. He had purchased the bike about 20 days ago to travel to college regularly as there is no public transport facility to his village.

The Malur police have registered a case.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.