Diploma student dies in road accident near Tirthahalli

A student died after the bike he was riding was hit by a bus near Bejjavalli near Tirthahalli on Friday.

K.U. Pratham, 16, was on the way to Sahyadri Polytechnic College when the accident occurred. He is a native of Koutu Mane, a village near Tanikal in Tirthahalli taluk. He was a first-year diploma student.

The private bus carrying tourists hit the bike, leaving the student seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to a hospital in Tirthahalli.

Pratham is survived by his mother, who works as a midday meal worker in a government school, and a brother, who studies in Bengaluru. His father passed away three years ago. He had purchased the bike about 20 days ago to travel to college regularly as there is no public transport facility to his village.

The Malur police have registered a case.