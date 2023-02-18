Dip in subsidies in Budget: Food bill balloons despite entitlements remaining same

February 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The subsidy earmarked for various social welfare schemes has come down from 10.6% of the revised Budget estimates of 2022-2023 to 10.1 % of the Budget estimates for 2023-2024. While ₹30,803 crore had been earmarked for subsidies out of ₹2.89 lakh crore revised Budget for 2022-2023 that relates to 10.6%, the subsidies allocated for ₹3.09 lakh crore in the 2023-2024 Budget has been ₹31,367 crore or 10.1% of the total.

Interestingly, even as allocation for food and civil supplies has shot up severely, entitlements of the Public Distribution System (PDS) distribution remains the same. Within the subsidy basket, the subsidy for food and civil supplies has gone up from ₹2,810 crore last year (9% of the total subsidies) to ₹4,415 crore this year (14% of the total subsidies) this year.

Ekroop Caur, secretary, Finance Department, said the food subsidy bill has ballooned as the State government was now purchasing one kilo of rice/ragi to be distributed to households every month from the open market. “The Centre provides five kgs of free foodgrains and the State government is providing an additional kg of rice/ragi to eligible households. As the Food Corporation of India has stopped providing grains for this additional kg, we buy it from the open market,” she explained.

Biggest decline

Meanwhile, the Home and Transport sector has seen the biggest decline in subsidy from ₹3,627 crore or 11.7% of the total subsidies last year to ₹1,663 crore or 5.3% of the subsidy basket. This is essentially because due to severe losses incurred by the State Road Transport Corporations during COVID-19 pandemic, the State government had provided them financial support to the extent of ₹2,335 crore in 2022-23, as a one-off measure, not continued this year, sources said. The energy subsidy has come down from ₹14,102 crore or 45.7% of the total last year to ₹13,163 crore or 41.9% of the total subsidies this year. Subsidies for commerce and industries, cooperation, housing, and education within the subsidy basket have gone up.