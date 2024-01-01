Dip in beer sales during Christmas and New Year revelry brings down excise revenue

January 01, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A normal trend of high collection of excise duty revenue in the State ahead of Christmas and New Year revelry this year has been dented as the collection dropped in the last week of December by 5.58% compared to the corresponding period last year. This reduction has been attributed to drop in sales of beer though the excise duty on liquor had been increased earlier this year.

While ₹744 crore had been collected between December 23 and December 31, 2022, ₹702.99 crore has been collected this year, marking a decline by 5.58%. In the earlier years, the revenue during this holiday window had seen an increase by 19.74% in 2021 compared to 2020 while 2022 had seen an increase by 1.16% over 2021.

This excise revenue decline has been attributed to dip in sale of beer by 7.43% from 15.2 lakh carton boxes in 2022 to 14.07 lakh carton boxes in 2023. Incidentally, the beer sale in 2022 had seen a whopping 35.23 % increase during this period from 11.24 lakh carton boxes in 2021 to 15.20 lakh carton boxes. The sale of beer had increased by 15.81% in 2020 and 5.84% in 2021.

However, the sale of IML has seen an increase by 5.92% from 20.79 lakh carton boxes to 22.02 lakh carton boxes. The growth in sales of IML in 2022 and 2021 was 6.83% and 11.33%, respectively.

This year so far..

Meanwhile, the total sale of IML in the first nine months of this financial year has been reported to be 533.04 lakh carton boxes of IML and 324.32 lakh carton boxes of beer, bringing the total revenue collection to be around ₹30,620 crore, a 13.46% growth. While sale of IML has increased by 1.69%, the sale of beer has increased by 15.59%. In 2022, a total of 524.19 lakh carton boxes of IML and 280 lakh carton boxes of beer for a total revenue of 26,987 crore.

