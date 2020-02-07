Dining hall of Kukke temple will be completed soon: Minister

The construction of a dining hall, which has been languishing for more than a decade, at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district will be completed soon, Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said here today.

Thousands of devotees from across the State and outside visit the temple daily and have meals there.

He said the Muzrai Department has served notices 17 officials of the temple for the delay in the construction work. Department Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has been instructed to visit the spot to oversee the work.

Mr. Poojary on Friday told presspersons that the construction work began in 2008 but it was not completed for the last 12 years. It was decided to reconstitute the management committee of the temple for ensuring transparency in the management of temple funds and works, he said.

Karnataka Bhavan at Tirumala

The Minister said B.N. Varaprasad Reddy, KAS, and Ms. Sindhuri have been appointed as special officers for preparing the master plan as well as monitoring the works related to the constuction of a Karnataka Bhavan at Tirumala.

He said a sum of ₹100 crore would be spent on the construction of a 78-room building on 7.5 acres at Tirumala. The bhavan would benefit pilgrims visiting the temple. The construction of the building had been delayed following delay in the court verdict, he said.