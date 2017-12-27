Dingaleshwar Swami opposes panel

Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwar Swami has raised objections to the formation of a seven-member panel by the Karnataka State Minorities Commission to study the demand for religion status for Lingayat.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, the seer said that the government has taken a unilateral decision to form the panel. Moreover, those who have a leaning towards the faction seeking religion status dominate the committee. It is one more political gimmick by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to create division in society. If the government’s intention of forming the panel to look into the issue is genuine, it should have had equal representation from both the factions, he said and suggested reconstituting the panel with three members each from the two factions and one government nominee.

The seer said that fixing a timeframe of four weeks to decide on such a delicate issue is not correct. The committee needs to tour all over the State and seek the opinion of various sections of society, he said and added that he was apprehensive of the committee giving a report favouring the claims of those seeking religion status for Lingayat, he said.

Coming down on Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said that instead of trying to resolve the burning issues concerning people, the Chief Minster has engaged his Ministers to pursue his plan to create division in society. In all public meetings demanding religion status for the Lingayat, the dais were dominated by Congress leaders. MLC Basavaraj Horatti is the lone Janata Dal(S) leader supporting that agitation. The huge gathering at the convention in Gadag on Monday has given a befitting reply to those trying to divide the community for political gains, he said.

Ready for debate

The seer said that representatives of the group, including the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the Pancha Peethas and others are ready to hold talks with the other group at Murusaviramath in Hubballi as proposed by Mr. Horatti. “We are ready for an open debate or a closed door meeting as suggested by Mr. Horatti on a date and time fixed by him. Let him announce the date and time along with the list of experts participating in the debate and assure peaceful conduct of the meeting,” he said.