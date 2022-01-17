Dinesh Kumar is new MUDA Commissioner

Dinesh Kumar taking over as Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority in Mysuru on Monday. MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev (left) is also seen.

Mysuru

17 January 2022 21:36 IST

G.T. Dinesh Kumar has assumed charge as the new commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru on Monday.

A KAS officer, Mr. Kumar, who had earlier served as the Administrative Officer of Malaprabha Catchment Area Development Authority in Belagavi, was appointed by the State Government as the new Commissioner of MUDA in the place of D.B. Natesh.

Mr. Natesh, who was MUDA Commissioner since May 2020, has been transferred to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC).

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, Mr. Kumar said he too had aspired to serve in Mysuru like any other Government official. He said his aspiration for working in Mysuru has been realised with the Government posting him as the Commissioner of MUDA. He assured to work in co-ordination with other officials and elected representatives, besides the general public while addressing the challenges of MUDA in Mysuru, which is a fast-growing city with a number of private layouts coming up.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and other officials were also present on the occasion.