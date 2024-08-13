ADVERTISEMENT

Dinesh Gundu Rao slams Prathap Simha for flaunting ‘friendship’ with Gauri Lankesh murder accused

Published - August 13, 2024 07:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday lashed out at former BJP MP Prathap Simha after he claimed that Maddur’s Naveen Kumar, who is an accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, is his friend.

In his X account, Mr. Rao posted a picture of Mr. Simha with Naveen Kumar and wrote, “This is the real face of Godse worshiper @BJP4India. This is an instance that all those who disturb the peace in society, who carry out destructive acts like murder, extortion, stay in the sanctum sanctorum of BJP.”

“What message is the former BJP MP sending to society? Instead of condemning the act of the accused who killed Gauri Lankesh, who was a bold journalist, he puts his hand on the shoulder of the accused and takes a photo...” the Minister said in the post.

Gauri was shot dead on September 5, 2017, outside her residence at R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru.

