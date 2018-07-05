Din in Council over CM’s remark on Ram temple

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is facing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party for not being able to implement all the pre-poll promises made by his party, launched a counter-attack by wondering why the BJP did not keep up its main poll promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also sought accounts on the funds and bricks collected for construction of temple.

“You (BJP) have set me a deadline for implementing poll promises. But what have you done on your main poll promise of constructing a Ram temple,” the Chief Minister remarked in the Legislative Council while replying to a motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature.

Seeking accounts for the funds collected from the public, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the BJP had failed to honour its promise of constructing the temple.

At this juncture, a remark by him that the bricks collected from the general public for temple construction had been dumped in garbage bins angered the BJP members. They trooped into the well of the House, demanding that he should withdraw the remarks.

Asserting that the BJP had not dropped its agenda of building the temple, Ayanur Manjunath demanded that the Chief Minister take back his remarks on the dumping of bricks.

Finally, to ensure the smooth functioning of the House, Mr. Kumaraswamy withdrew his statement by saying that the BJP had kept the bricks at a safe place. “Let them build the temple with the same at least in the next 20 years,” he remarked.