Din in Assembly over communal situation in State

Khadar had suggested holding communal harmony meet before GIM

The Opposition Congress’ allegation that Karnataka is seeing a communally disturbed environment triggered heated argument in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, plunging the House into din.

It began with Deputy Leader of the Opposition U.T. Khader, while participating in a debate on the State Budget, stating that Karnataka needs to organise communal harmony meets in all districts ahead of plans to hold the Global Investors’ Meet, as investors would not show interest in the State if there is no communal harmony.

This angered Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy who argued that it was not proper to make blanket allegations that the entire State is gripped by communal trouble. He demanded that the Congress leader should refer to specific instances of communal disturbance.

On hijab row

Responding sharply to this, Mr. Khader referred to the row over hijab and argued that the Government could have handled the situation much better by “considering all students as its own children”. This irritated Mr. Madhuswamy, who launched a counter attack by suggesting the involvement of the Congress in the episode.

The Assembly plunged into a din as other Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, vociferously opposed this. They wondered if it was the responsibility of the Opposition to ensure law and order on the streets.

They shot back by alleging that a few Ministers in the BJP Government had aided spreading of communal hatred by participating in the funeral procession of murdered Hindutva activist Harsha in Shivamogga despite imposition of prohibitory orders.

Taking exception to this, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the Congress leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, had violated Section 144 by taking out a padayatra for Mekedatu drinking water project.

Disturbance at Aland

The heated argument further continued with Mr. Khader seeking an explanation from the Government on the need for a Union Minister to visit the Dargah in Aland that witnessed communal tension recently. The Home Minister strongly defended the Union Minister by maintaining that he had visited the Shiva temple on the Dargah premises and alleged that a mob of around 2,000 people had gathered instantly and thrown stones at the Union Minister.

Mr. Khader accused the BJP Government of discriminating against Dalits and minorities with respect to providing compensation when they die in communal clashes. A minority community defence personnel from Kodagu, who died recently, was yet to be given compensation, he pointed out.