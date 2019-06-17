‘Dilution of govt. control has increased financial scams’

Dilution of government control over financial cooperatives has led to an increase in financial misappropriations in cooperative societies, Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday.

There has been a spike in the number of scams in financial institutions after the passage of the Souharda Sahakari Cooperative Act, 2012, as it reduces government control and provided unhindered discretion to the office-bearers of societies. This has trimmed the powers of the government to discipline the office-bearers. It is high time the government reverts to the old cooperative Act that provides it with enough powers for regulation, Mr. Jarkiholi said.

He denied allegations that Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan had provided shelter to Mohammad Mansoor Khan who is accused of swindling money of poor depositors in the IMA scam. “Zameer Ahmed Khan is a responsible member of the Cabinet. He would not do such a thing,” he said and added that there was a need for Mr Khan to resign while investigations were on.

“The arrest of Mansoor Khan is not a big thing. It shall be done if necessary. The government will ensure that the depositors will get their money back,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari Act was passed in 1997 after the Centre passed a model Act to provide autonomy to cooperative societies. This followed a recommendation by the Ardhanareeshwaran Committee that fixed unwanted interference by government agencies into cooperative bodies among the reasons for their under performance.