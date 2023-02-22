ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches ₹20 lakh from regional officer of NHAI in Bengaluru

February 22, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The official had allegedly demanded a bribe from Dilip Buildcon Private Limited (DBL) in connection with approval of concession agreement (contract) for a project under Bangalore Chennai Expressway Package

The Hindu Bureau

The bribe was allegedly sought in connection with a project in the Bangalore Chennai Expressway package. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru has provisionally attached a sum of ₹20 lakh, which was found in the office of Akil Ahmed, Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru, under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED initiated an investigation under PMLA based on an FIR filed by the CBI under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the investigation, sleuths found that Akil Ahmad, Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru had demanded illegal gratification from Ratnakaran Sajilal, General Manager of Dilip Buildcon Private Limited (DBL), Bengaluru in connection with approval of concession agreement (contract) for a project under the Bengaluru Chennai Expressway package.

The officer was receiving the bribe from officials of Dilip Buildcon Private Limited, through a chartered accountant based in Delhi, on December 2022 when a CBI team caught the accused and seized the money.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
