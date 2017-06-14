‘Dikshit’s statement reflects Congress’ cheap culture’

“Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s comment on the Indian Army Chief comparing him to a thug only shows that party’s cheap culture. It is an attitude that undermines the Indian Army ,” Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“We should all remember and realise that the Army is an institution that we should all hold in high regard,” he said in response to a question.

Mr. Rathore said that it was not to be seen as just the statement of an individual who is leader of a political party. It should be understood as a reflection of the Congress’ cheap politics, the former officer of the Army said.

The National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre has led a decisive and sensitive government. It has taken unprecedented and bold decisions without even bothering about their political implications. The first reason behind such decisions is always national interest. The others are the country’s economy and the ultimate welfare of the people, he said.

He said that the NDA government would remain committed to the unity and integrity of India that keeps changing for the better. This is a corruption-free government. Even after three years of administration, there is no allegation of dishonesty against any Minister or leader. Our strict administration has helped plug leakages of at least ₹ 50,000 crore.

This means that if ₹ 100 is released from the Centre, it reaches the beneficiary without any middle men or corrupt leader or officer siphoning it off, Mr. Rathore said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several pro-farmer steps such as neem coating of fertilizers, streamlining of crop insurance scheme and fixing of higher minimum support price for farm produce. He said that the government led by Mr. Modi had a vision that went far beyond the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

Earlier, Mr. Rathore joined party workers in cleaning the streets in Rukmini Nagar and had breakfast in the house of a Dalit family in Kangral Galli. He also visited the open well from which it is believed that B.R. Ambedkar drank water during his visit to Belagavi in 1939 to deliver a speech at the Bar Association.

MP Suresh Angadi and party leaders Kiran Jadhav and Raju Chikkangoudar were present.