Karnataka

Diksha Panchamasali Samaj upset with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar

Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B.R. Patil

Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B.R. Patil | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar for his ‘objectionable behaviour’ with former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B.R. Patil during the Mekedatu padayatra, Sharanu Pappa, president of Diksha Panchamasali Samaj, which Mr. Patil belongs to, said that his community was deeply hurt by Mr. Shivakumar’s conduct.

Mr. Pappa accused Mr. Shivakumar of insulting Mr. Patil during the Mekedatu padayatra, which ended on March 3 in Bengaluru.

“Mr. Patil is a senior and sensible politician. He had served as the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council and was MLA representing Aland. He is a senior leader of the Panchamasali Diksha community. The insult to Mr. Patil has hurt not just the community in particular, but people in general. We condemn Mr. Shivakumar for his objectionable behaviour and appeal to him not to repeat such behaviour in future,” Mr. Pappa said.


