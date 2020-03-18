Digvijaya Singh detained after trying to meet rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs staying at Bengaluru resort

Bengaluru:

Not just these MLAs, even those outside have been offered ₹25-30 crore to switch sides by the BJP, says the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive custody along with several other party leaders on Wednesday morning as he turned up outside the resort wanting to meet rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh staying there.

At present, Mr. Singh and the other Congress leaders are being held at Amrutahalli Police Station where Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has arrived. Mr. Singh plans to meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to urge him to be allowed to meet the rebel MLAs.

The high drama outside the resort was similar to when Mr. Shivakumar went to Mumbai last year to meet rebel Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs holed up there. He was also detained by police and not allowed to meet the MLAs.

Mr. Singh flew to the city early on Wednesday with a few Ministers and senior Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh. As he tried to enter the Ramada Resort near Yelahanka, policemen stopped him, prompting him to sit on the street on a dharna. “I am a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and my voters are inside the resort. Please let me in alone. I will appeal to my voters and come back,” Mr. Singh was seen appealing to police officials. However, they refused permission citing a letter from the MLAs specifically saying they did not want to meet anyone and they also perceived a threat from the Congress leaders.

‘Being kept captive’

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Singh alleged the Congress MLAs were kept captive in the resort. “Not just these MLAs, even those outside have been offered ₹25-30 crore to switch sides by the BJP. These MLAs were brought in a chartered flight paid for by the BJP and there were BJP leaders accompanying them, proving this is a conspiracy by the BJP to unseat an elected government," he said.

This comes on the day when Supreme Court will hear the petition by BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking an immediate floor test. In the light of the Supreme Court hearing, the rebel MLAs had told mediapersons on Tuesday that they were here on their own free will and attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for the crisis.

As Mr. Singh refused to leave the venue without meeting the MLAs, police took him into preventive custody along with Congress leaders, including those from the State Krishna Byre Gowda and N.A. Haris.