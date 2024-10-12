ADVERTISEMENT

Digital publishing desk to be set up at RCU

Published - October 12, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

RCU enters into MoU with BSCL

The Hindu Bureau

Rani Channamma University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Belagavi Smart City Ltd. to set up a Digital Publishing Desk (DPD) and a Cognitive Language Center (CLC) at the Sangolli Rayanna First Grade College in Belagavi. It is a consultancy contract for the RCU by the BSCL.

BSCL has considerable expertise in both domains and has been recognised with over 11 awards. This achievement is particularly noteworthy, as it highlights BSCL’s distinct capabilities among the 100 Smart Cities, a release stated.

The MoU was signed by RCU V-C C.M. Thyagaraja, and BSCL MD Syeda Afreen Banu. RCU Registrar Santosh Kama Gowda, and others were present.

