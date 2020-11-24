Digital outreach programme for organic farmers launched

MYSURU

24 November 2020 00:54 IST

The digital outreach programme to connect with organic farmers and ensure continuous learning and sharing of information was launched here on Monday.

This is the first in a series of 14 programmes to be held every Monday to ensure that the farmers and stakeholders including the officials in the Department of Agriculture continue to shore up their knowledge for mutual benefit.

The digital outreach programme is being conducted by the District Agricultural Training Centre in association with the Department of Agriculture, Krishi Samvahana Vedike, Mysuru, Naganahalli Agriculture Research Centre, Horticulture College and Krishi Vijnana Kendra, Suttur.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme was inaugurated by the Mysuru ZP president Parimala Shyam who urged the farmers to switch over to organic farming to avoid chemical contamination of food, water, soil and air. She said the food one consumes at present was laced with residue of pesticides and insecticides, and even the soil and water show traces of this contamination.

Many benefits

Though the yield per acre may be relatively less compared to the hybrid variety, organic farming reduces the input cost and ensures healthy food which commands a premium price in the market, said Ms. Shyam.

G.H. Yogesh, Deputy Director, DATC, said the programme was attended by 70 persons at Naganahalli and as it was livestreamed on social media platforms, the reach was higher. In all, nearly 500 people took part in the programme including 417 who viewed it online, he added.

The programme is expected to garner greater traction from next week’s edition as it will focus on specific issues related to organic farming and resourcepersons will help clarify the doubts. The authorities also identified 35 organic farmers from different taluks and felicitated them for pursuing chemical-free farming.

The programme will be screened at all the 33 Krishi Samparka Kendras and the taluk agricultural offices so that more farmers could benefit.

Online training

The DATC launched online training classes for farmers in the early phase of the first lockdown which began on March 25. These were up and running by the first week of April.

So far, the DATC has reached out to nearly 3,500 farmers and this template is being replicated in many districts across the State.