‘Digital media has helped customise the experience of reading news’

November 24, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Founder-editor of India Forum and a pioneer in promoting digital media in the country Subash Rai has said that digital media has helped in customising the experience of the readers of reading news content sitting in their living rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering a special lecture on the second day of the three-day International Conference on Multidisciplinary Research in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication in Sharnbasva University on Wednesday, Mr. Rai, who has worked as digital editor in several national newspapers and has a rich teaching experience as a faculty member in the Asian College of Journalism and the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, said that the digitalisation of the media has helped in transforming the concept of journalism from being laid back to “immediate” journalism where happenings around oneself are brought to the living room within minutes.

Mr. Rai, who dwelt in detail the evolution of the digital media in India, said that digital journalism is the future. It [digital journalism] has made things easy for readers. The emergence of new technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, has helped in taking digital journalism to the next level. With the help of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, one can read daily newspapers in their living rooms in the electronic format.

He said that research plays a pivotal role in covering news for both digital journalism as well as print journalism. Besides, journalists in digital media keep themselves abreast of what is happening around them and they should also give importance to the research aspect before taking up any assignment.

Chief of Bureau of Prajavani Rashmi S. delivered a special lecture on the “Role of the Research in Development Journalism”.

Head of the Department of Journalism in KBN University Namrutha Raut and senior journalist, Vijayavani, Baburao Yadrami were present.