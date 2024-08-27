Digital media entities, including influencers, now eligible to get govt. ads

Digital media entities, including influencers, will now be eligible to get government advertisements according to the ‘Karnataka Digital Advertising Guidelines - 2024’ rolled out by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) recently.

The government plans to use digital advertising to reach its schemes and policies to the internet-savvy public. The guidelines will be in effect for the next five years or until further notification.

The guidelines define digital media entity as “any platform such as web portals, news aggregators, web site, etc., that uses hardware, software and internet to enable the exchange of information or communication, or delivery of service, goods or commerce.”

Accordingly, video streaming platforms like Google (YouTube) and Meta (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.), search engines like Google and Bing, social media platforms, OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, Fintech platforms like Google Pay and PhonePe, news aggregators and call centres and many others will be eligible for these advertisements.

Influencers who will be eligible to get digital advertisements have been divided into three categories - nano, micro and macro based on the number of followers they have.

The ads which will be given out will be in the form of long and short form videos, banners, pop-ups, audio, static images and many others.

The guidelines have also specified many eligibility criteria for digital advertising agencies and digital media entities to be empanelled with the DIPR. For agencies, this includes being legally incorporated in Karnataka or having a fully operational office in Karnataka, a valid GST registration, contracts with Google, Meta and other digital media entities and clearance from the entities to run government campaigns on their platforms. The Digital Media Entities should be at least one year old and should be publishing content continuously for one year without a break among other things.

