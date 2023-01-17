Digital marketing: women entrepreneurs to get expertise

January 17, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

A free digital marketing training has been organised for women entrepreneurs of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts here on January 21 and 24. UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs’ Associations has organised the online and offline training. The offline training will be held at Skanray Technologies premises in Koorgalli.

Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries president K.B. Lingaraju said the social media platforms have made it easy to reach out to the people and therefore the digital marketing training has been organised for the benefit of women entrepreneurs.

Interested participants can register online https://forms.gle/HmqhVmkhgJhHc3339

Last date for registration is January 19.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra will be inaugurating the training. Pratap Simha, MP. and former Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha will be present.

In connection with the training, posters were released at the Mysore District Journalists’ Association here on Tuesday. Lingaraju, Ramakrishne Gowda, Honorary President, Nanjangud Industries Association, Padmini Shivanna, Rachana Mahesh, and Vasantha Kumari of Women in Small Enterprises (WISE) were present.