Digital library that is all set to transform the lives of rural students, including visually impaired, in Bidar

February 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With 4,600 books, Braille material, four computers, a laptop and television, this digital library set up in a village in Bidar district is all set to transform the lives of children.

The digital library, with internet and digital accessibility with pre-recorded audio books, established under Oduva Belaku (Light of Reading) Scheme in Aliyabad Gram Panchayat in Bidar district, quietly beckons students with reading interest.

The library is housed in a government primary school at Aliyabad. It has become a beacon of hope for many, especially those who are seriously preparing for competitive examination.

Panchayat Development Officer Sharat Kumar Abhiman told The Hindu that the library was set up last September at a cost of ₹5 lakh allocated under the 15th Finance Commission.

Besides providing books on academic syllabus, the library opens up endless opportunities for children to learn and hear stories on various topics, Mr. Abhiman said.

For visually impaired

The library has a special section for the visually impaired where textbooks have been converted into audio records through software and equipment such as Braille input device, optical character reader (OCR) and speech synthesiser making it more accessible to them.

“We carried out organised door-to-door awareness campaigns in surrounding villages (Chondi and Chauli coming under Aliyabad Gram Panchayat) and asked students and villagers to make use of the library,” said Bidar Taluk IEC (Information, Education and Communication) Co-ordinator Satyajeet Nidodakar.

Within no time, children have mastered the art of using computers and those who were quick in learning, now teach other students.

“Earlier, I had to depend upon others to study. It was difficult for me to understand lessons because not every book was available in Braille and audio format,” a visually impaired Shivaraj, who visits the library every alternate day, said.

Savita S. Kadde, who takes care of the library, said that 284 people, including 18 differently abled and two visually impaired, have registered with the library.