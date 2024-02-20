Digital hearing aids to be distributed on Feb. 22

February 20, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has partnered with Frauscher Sensor Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru, a company for wheel detection systems and axle counting in the Indian market, which is sponsoring hearing aids for young children and persons with hearing impairment.

The event for the distribution of high-gain digital hearing aids will be held on February 22, as part of World Hearing Day, which is observed on March 3 every year.

Hearing aids will be distributed to beneficiaries who belong to below the poverty line (BPL) families by chief guest Alok Sinha, country head, Frauscher Groups, and M. Pushpavathi, director of AIISH, Mysuru.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about hearing health and the importance of early intervention. “By providing these devices along with therapy, we are restoring not just their hearing but also their ability to communicate and connect with others for normal participation in societal activities. This support ensures easier mobility, symbolising a shared commitment to inclusivity. AIISH extends its heartfelt gratitude to Frauscher Sensor Technology India Pvt. Ltd. for this contribution,” a press release said.