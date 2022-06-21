Ayush Ministry exhibition promotes yoga through latest tech

PM Modi inaugurates two-day digital and static exhibition at Mysuru’s Dasara Exhibition Grounds coinciding with the Yoga Day; Exhibition gives a holistic view of yoga

Nearly 15,000 people took part in the main event of the International Day of Yoga led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mysuru Palace, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Dasara exhibition ground in front of Mysuru palace, where the International Day of Yoga event was held on June 21 morning, is hosting an exhibition where visitors can view digital and static exhibits on yoga. The exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Ayush to coincide with the yoga day celebrations, will conclude on June 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal.

The digital exhibition showcases latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. There is also an interactive element which will challenge visitors to perform Yoga postures correctly using Kinect, the posture recognition technology. A ‘Heal in India and Heal by India’ wall has also been curated to showcase career opportunities in yoga training institutions, and research in yoga and its efficacy in disease mitigation and prevention.

Visitors will also get to take psychological tests that can suggest the types of yoga poses for them. Sensors for BMI have also been put up and based on what category you fall in, different types of yoga will be suggested.

The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls. Contestants of the start-up yoga challenge have also put up a stall to showcase the growing trend of yoga in technology. Showcasing a smart yoga band, a blouse that can measure stress and suggest you an asana and a headband to tell you if you are meditating correctly are among the several things that are coming up in the start-up field for yoga, the release said.