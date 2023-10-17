Digital education gets a boost as 100 children in Chamarajanagar get tabs

October 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The efforts to strengthen digital education in government schools and distribute tablets for skill education in Chamarajanagar has been successfully completed recently.

With the collaborative support of Rotary Panchsheel Mysuru, Infosys, and the district administration of Chamarajanagar, the initiative was aimed to enhance the quality of skill education among students in the district.

All four MLAs of the district - Puttarangsheety, A.R. Krishna Murthy, Ganesh Prasad, and Manjunath were present during the programme with the members of Rotary Panchsheel Mysuru, Rotary Chamarajanagar, and Infosys, along with Rangaraju, Chairman of the INTACH Mysuru chapter.

The programme drew a large audience of over 500 individuals, including the students, their parents and the government employees. The event marked the distribution of 100 tablets worth ₹20 lakh from Infosys Springboard to 100 students from 50 identified schools across four taluks of the district as a pilot project. The digital learning project will empower students with the necessary tools to excel in their education in the coming days, a press release said here.

Furthermore, Rotary Panchsheel Mysuru has extended its support to 43 tribal students who had dropped out of school. These students will benefit from an intensive crash course to prepare them for the SSLC examinations, ensuring that they have the opportunity to pursue a brighter future, the release added.

On the occasion, the INTACH Mysuru chairman and members inspected the heritage school building in view of its renovation. “Preserving our heritage and restoring the building signifies our commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for students,” maintained Rotary Panchsheel president Kiran Robert.

“Infosys has also come forward to support the Chamarajanagar prison by creating a computer lab equipped with 10 computers. This investment will enable inmates to develop essential digital skills for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society,” he said.

Mr. Robert thanked the district administration of Chamarajanagar for their excellent organisation of the programme and its support to the initiative.

