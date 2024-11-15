‘Digital arrest’ case in Shivamogga: Police arrest two from Uttar Pradesh, recover ₹23.89 lakh

Shivamogga police arrested two people from Uttar Pradesh in a ‘digital arrest’ and fraud case and recovered ₹23.89 lakh from the accused. They took ₹41 lakh from a senior citizen in Shivamogga after identifying themselves as police and CBI officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested Mohammed Ahmed, 45, of Maunath Bhanjan district and Abhishek Kumar Shet, 27, of Azamgarh on November 12, according to a press release issued by SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The accused contacted L.S. Anand, 72, of Shivamogga who retired from Mysuru Paper Mills, through a video call on September 26, 2024 and identified themselves officials of Telecom Department. Later, they connected the call to another person, whom they introduced as police in Mumbai. They claimed that there had been an illegal transfer of an amount to the tune of ₹200 crore from his account, and he was the accused in a money laundering case.

The victim and his wife were made to attend the video call after switching off all other phones. The accused made them transfer money to avoid arrest. Anand transferred ₹41 lakh in two instalments. Later, he realised that he had been cheated and filed a case with Cybercrime, Economic offences, Narcotics (CEN) police in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga SP has congratulated CEN Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy, Police Inspector Manjunath, and their team for the arrests. A few more people involved in the crime are still absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.