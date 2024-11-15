ADVERTISEMENT

‘Digital arrest’ case in Shivamogga: Police arrest two from Uttar Pradesh, recover ₹23.89 lakh

Published - November 15, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The accused identified themselves as police and CBI officials, and coerced the victim transfer ₹41 lakh to avoid arrest in a money laundering case

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police arrested two people from Uttar Pradesh in a ‘digital arrest’ and fraud case and recovered ₹23.89 lakh from the accused. They took ₹41 lakh from a senior citizen in Shivamogga after identifying themselves as police and CBI officers.

The police arrested Mohammed Ahmed, 45, of Maunath Bhanjan district and Abhishek Kumar Shet, 27, of Azamgarh on November 12, according to a press release issued by SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The accused contacted L.S. Anand, 72, of Shivamogga who retired from Mysuru Paper Mills, through a video call on September 26, 2024 and identified themselves officials of Telecom Department. Later, they connected the call to another person, whom they introduced as police in Mumbai. They claimed that there had been an illegal transfer of an amount to the tune of ₹200 crore from his account, and he was the accused in a money laundering case.

The victim and his wife were made to attend the video call after switching off all other phones. The accused made them transfer money to avoid arrest. Anand transferred ₹41 lakh in two instalments. Later, he realised that he had been cheated and filed a case with Cybercrime, Economic offences, Narcotics (CEN) police in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga SP has congratulated CEN Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy, Police Inspector Manjunath, and their team for the arrests. A few more people involved in the crime are still absconding.

