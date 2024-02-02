GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Difficult to stop utsavs, says Siddaramaiah

February 02, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receiving a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Hampi helipad in Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagar district on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receiving a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Hampi helipad in Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagar district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“Though the State is reeling under drought, it is difficult to stop organising utsavs. Such cultural festivals will help promote and preserve traditions and encourage our artists,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

He was speaking to presspersons before participating in the three-day Hampi Utsav at Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress–led government would stage a protest in New Delhi on February 7 against the step-motherly attitude of the Union government towards Karnataka in the budgetary allocations. The Centre has also failed to release ₹4,663 crore relief for drought under NDRF funds. The Modi-led government has not paid a single paisa for drought relief, he alleged.

Criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that though Ms. Sitharaman was elected from Karnataka to the Upper House of the Parliament, she has failed to provide a special grant of ₹5,495 crore mentioned in the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission. He also accused the Centre of failing to provide ₹6,000 crore to the State for holistic improvement of waterbodies in Bengaluru and for peripheral ring roads, which was also mentioned in the final report (2021-2026) of 15th Finance Commission.

