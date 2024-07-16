GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Difficult to acquire land and develop fresh layouts in Shivamogga: SUDA chairman

Published - July 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

H.S. Sundaresh, chairman of Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Urban Development Authority (SUDA), said it was difficult to acquire lands and develop new layouts in Shivamogga.

Speaking at a plantation programme at Sominakoppa in Shivamogga, Mr. Sundaresh said considering the prevailing market price of land, it had been difficult to acquire land for layout development. “Even if the authority proposes to develop layouts in the 50:50 ratio, farmers are not willing to join hands with the authority. Private builders are proposing layout development in an attractive 60:40 or 70:30 ratio. Hence, they are not showing interest in developing layouts with SUDA,” he said.

However, SUDA was planning to build its layout in Gopishetti Koppa. The authority had acquired 104 acres of land in the area. “We are trying to convince farmers to give up the land for the layout. However, some people are misguiding the farmers, suggesting that the government might denotify the area. I have written to the government opposing any proposal of denotification,” he said.

Mr. Sundaresh said that the authority was proposing small layouts and building apartments. “It would be difficult for the common people with minimum income to afford to spend money both on sites and later on the on the construction of houses. In order to help them, we are planning to construct apartment complexes. A proposal had been sent to the government for approval,” he said.

