Differing views on flyover project during meeting

The meeting convened to resolve contentious issues concerning the elevated corridor project at the Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Saturday brought to the fore differences in the views of engineers and architects and the officials and consultants for the project.

As the meeting began, consultant for the project Harsh Ranade from Spectrum Techno Consultants made a detailed presentation on the elevated corridor project, highlighting the vehicular traffic data based on which flyover project was designed. He said all the requisite parameters had been taken into consideration while finalising the project.

Mr. Ranade said that the flyover’s design was done in such a way as to ensure free movement of vehicles below the elevated corridor. Even after the city having bypass and ring roads, there would still be lot of vehicular movement at Kittur Chennamma Circle and the elevated corridor would ease traffic congestion.

In their response, representatives of the engineers and architects’ associations, Anand Pandurangi, Mahesh Hiremath, and Sharan, made a detailed presentation expressing their concerns regarding the viability of the project.

Mr. Pandurangi pointed out, what the association referred to as, the technical flaws and the problems they might cause on the ground. A road width of just 3.5m would be a motorists’ nightmare, he said.

Mr. Hiremath and Mr. Sharan referred to the prerequisites for the urban designing and sought to know whether they had been considered while designing the project.

Industrialist Vikram Sirur pointed out, what he termed, the flaws of the project and said that the main problem was that invariably everyone had to cross the arterial road (Siddappa Kambali Road) to visit the Central Business District, and there were no alternative developed roads that would bring down dependency on the circle.

KCCI president Mahendra Ladhad too concurred with Mr. Sirur and said that the development of junctions and widening of roads would help. He said not many would take the flyover and it would only add to traffic chaos below the elevated corridor.

NHAI official Vijayakumar mentioned about few of the changes incorporated in the plan and said further changes could be made.