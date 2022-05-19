Differently abled children get 80.61% pass percentage

Differently abled children posted a success story in the SSLC exams as they registered 80.61 pass percentage. A total 3,762 students of the 4,667 students who wrote the exam passed. This included 486 children who are mentally challenged, 577 who have visual impairments, 799 who are hearing impaired, nine with dyslexia, 55 with muscular dystrophy, 27 with spastic/cerebral palsy, 32 with multiple disorders, 81 with other ailments, 955 physically challenged, 241 with multiple disability and 500 with specific learning disability.