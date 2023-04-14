Different programmes mark 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar in Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag districts

April 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The 132nd birth anniversary of the Father of Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated at various government offices and by different organisations and associations which organised different programmes in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag on Friday.

In all the three districts, government officials, political leaders and office-bearers of various organisations and associations lined up before the statues and busts of B.R. Ambedkar in their respective places to pay floral tributes to the late leader.

Members of various organisations also took out motorcycle rallies to mark the birth anniversary of the champion of the oppressed classes. Talks on the life and contribution of Ambedkar were also organised by various organisations. At many junctions, members of various organisations were seen carrying the portrait of Ambedkar and also distributing sweets and beverages.

In a programme organised jointly by the Dharwad district administration and the Social Welfare Department, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Police Commissioner Raman Gupta, District Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar offered floral tributes to the portrait of B.R. Ambedkar.

Earlier, Mr. Hegde and others garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and 12th century reformer Basaveshwara.

In a function at the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Hubballi, Tahsildars Kalagouda Patil and Manjula Chauhan and others offered floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar and spoke on the life and contribution of the late leader.

In simple celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at Zilladalita Bhavan in Gadag, Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L., Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Susheela B., Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda and other officials took part and paid floral tributes.

Earlier, they garlanded the statue of Ambedkar on the municipal council office premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Akshay Sridhar, Superintendent of Police Shivakumar Gunare and others garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Circle in Haveri.

Later, a formal programme was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

In Hubballi, members of Dalit organisations took out motorcycle rallies in different groups waving flags on the thoroughfares of the city before and after garlanding the statue of Ambedkar near the Head Post Office.