Differences within Cong. come to the fore in Hassan

December 09, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Hassan

The differences within the Congress party over the recent appointment of the district president came to the fore in presence of party’s senior leaders including KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayana in Hassan on Friday.

Many leaders took serious exception to the appointment of Eshwarahalli Laxman as district president of the party citing that he was with the BJP until recently. When Congress had better choices in the party, why he was chosen for the post, they wanted to know. A couple of of them alleged that the appointment was result of an ‘unholy deal’.

A section of leaders remarked that the party’s base had weakened in the district over the years due to the lackadaisical approach of the state leadership. “We have been suffering for the last 30 years. You have failed to understand the ground realities and act upon them. If thi continues the party cannot come to power”, said a party worker.

The meeting was convened in view of the differences over the party’s choice for the president’s post. Mr. Dhruvanarayana listened to the comments expressed by the workers.

At one point, the situation turned tense as a few workers came to blows in the heat of the argument. When a few stood in support of former Minister B. Shivaramu, one of the ticket aspirants to contest from Belur seat, opponents raised their voices, forcing the party leaders to intervene and send a few workers out of the meeting hall.

Later, speaking to presspersons Mr.Dhurvanarayana said he had listened to the differences about the recent appointment to the president’s post. He would convey the opinions expressed by the local workers to the party highcommand.

Further, answering a question on the Gujarat elections, he said the results in that State would not impact the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Here, Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had failed on all fronts. The Congress had chances of winning the election, he said.