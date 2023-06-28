ADVERTISEMENT

Differences surface in Congress party’s Krishnaraja Assembly segment

June 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Weeks after the Congress party’s rout in the Krishnaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru, differences have surfaced among the party leaders from the constituency.

Naveen Kumar, who was an aspirant for the Congress ticket from Krishnaraja Assembly segment, has taken serious exception to the letter submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by M.K. Somashekar, former MLA, who lost from the constituency in the recent elections, levelling “false” allegations against him.

Denying the charges of “anti-party activities” levelled against him by Mr. Somashekar, Mr. Naveen convened a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday to dare the former MLA to prove his charges.

“I will resign from the primary membership of the party if you are able to prove the charges. Or else will you retire from politics?, he said, while challenging Mr. Somashekar to an open debate before the media.

“If I am responsible for your loss in the recent elections, who was responsible for the previous losses?, he said, accusing Mr. Somashekar of holding others responsible for his electoral loss.

Mr. Naveen claimed that he had the distinction of adding the highest number of members to the party during the recent membership drive.

The letter submitted by Mr. Somashekar to Mr. Siddaramaiah had been forwarded to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, said Mr. Naveen, and added that he was looking forward to an inquiry so that he is cleared of the “false charges”.

