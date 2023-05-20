Differences over pick of Ministers led to only eight being inducted

May 20, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

It appears that differences on names of MLAs to be inducted into the ministry between the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was among the reasons for swearing in of only eight Ministers on Saturday.

Both leaders were in Delhi till Friday night discussing with party high command the names of Ministers to be inducted into the new Cabinet and the allocation of portfolios. Sources said both suggested their names to make it difficult for the central leadership to iron out a list that provides representation to all regions, religions, and castes.

Apparently, there was clear signs of Mr. Siddaramaiah gaining upper hand in the ministry formation as three of his loyalists – K.J. George, M.B. Patil and Zameer Ahmed Khan - made it to the ministry. The size of the ministry is 34.

Except for Union Minister and 7-time MP K.H. Muniyappa, all seven others were part of the Cabinet in the past.

While there were speculations that more than two dozen Ministers could be inducted, the high command is said to have cleared the induction of only eight in the first phase. Hard bargaining between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar on inclusion of their loyalists into the ministry was said to be the reason for the induction of eight Ministers.

The next Cabinet expansion is likely to be held after swearing-in ceremony of newly elect MLAs as members of the Legislative Assembly this week.