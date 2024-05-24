Differences arise over use of M-sand in restoring clock tower 

The restoration of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Dodda Gadiyara) in the heart of the city has triggered differences over the methodology being adopted in the ongoing works of the historic structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has funded the works costing nearly ₹70 lakh and the project is being implemented by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage (DAMH).

The clock tower which is opposite the Town Hall is one of the well-known landmarks and was constructed to mark the silver jubilee of the coronation of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, in 1927. However, it had developed cracks while the foundation had been weakened by rodents which were burrowing the ground beneath the structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence the DAMH has not only concretised the inlet through which the rodents gnaw their way in but has used jelly stones and sealed it with concrete made of M-Sand.

N.S. Rangaraju of District Heritage Committee and convenor of INTACH, Mysuru, said the use of M-Sand is not allowed as per the conservation norms stipulated by Archaeological Survey of India and expressed his opposition to it.

But A. Devaraj, Commissioner, DAMH, said the use of M-Sand has been restricted to concretising the ground surrounding the main structure of the clock tower which was earlier covered with soil from where the rodent used to sneak in. He said the repairs of the structure per se have followed the conservation norms and even the removal of moss from the structure was carried out as per the established conservation practices. Besides, Deccan Heritage Foundation which is entrusted with the conservation of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, was consulted, Mr. Devaraj added.

However, Mr. Rangaraju said the work seems to be subleased to a contractor who has no knowledge of restoring heritage structures which mandates that if material replicating the original is not used, the integrity of the building facade and its nature will alter. He expressed concern that the conservation of the clock tower could end up like another major monument that was restored a few years ago in the city but where MSand was liberally used and the original colour of the structure was also changed.

Silver Jubilee Clock Tower is in the core heritage zone of Mysuru and is about 75 ft. tall and its restoration has been pending for the last few years. Not withstanding the differences, among experts the restoration work is slated for completion by the end of June.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.