Diesel price crosses ₹100 a litre in Sirsi

MANGALURU

10 October 2021 01:32 IST

Diesel price crossed ₹100 a litre in Uttara Kannada on Saturday.

The price of diesel in Sirsi hovered between ₹100.06 and ₹100.12 a litre. While petrol in the town cost ₹109.64 a litre.

However, the price of diesel in Karwar stood at ₹99.79 a litre and the petrol cost was ₹109.30 a litre in the town.

Petroleum dealers said the diesel price was likely to cross ₹100 a litre in Karwar next week.

Increased transportation cost from Mangaluru to other places was adding to the increase in fuel prices, they said.