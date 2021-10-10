Karnataka

Diesel price crosses ₹100 a litre in Sirsi

Diesel price crossed ₹100 a litre in Uttara Kannada on Saturday.

The price of diesel in Sirsi hovered between ₹100.06 and ₹100.12 a litre. While petrol in the town cost ₹109.64 a litre.

However, the price of diesel in Karwar stood at ₹99.79 a litre and the petrol cost was ₹109.30 a litre in the town.

Petroleum dealers said the diesel price was likely to cross ₹100 a litre in Karwar next week.

Increased transportation cost from Mangaluru to other places was adding to the increase in fuel prices, they said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2021 1:33:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/diesel-price-crosses-100-a-litre-in-sirsi/article36922757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY