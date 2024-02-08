Did Modi’s remarks against Centre as Gujarat CM not pose threat to country’s integrity, Siddaramaiah hits back

February 08, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Wednesday’s “Delhi Chalo” protest of the Congress against alleged injustice in devolution of funds by the Centre had posed a threat to the country’s integrity and sovereignty.

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the Prime Minister of pursuing “politics of self-deception” by making a U-turn from the stand that he took against the Centre as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. He recalled a series of statements by Mr. Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat against the Centre with respect to devolution of the State’s share of taxes.

Taking to social media, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked: “How is it that threat to the country’s integrity, which did not surface when he raised his voice as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat against the Centre over devolution of tax share, is surfacing now when we Kannadigas raise our voice?”

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that Mr. Modi had spoken against the Central Finance Commission. As the Gujarat Chief Minister, he had wondered on December 6, 2012, if Gujarat was a beggar State while saying that Gujarat was contributing ₹60,000 crore to the Centre annually, but was getting back meagre funds from the Centre, he said.

“He had questioned the very existence of the Union government in 2008 when he had wondered why Gujarat should not be allowed to keep all its tax collection for itself instead of passing it on to the Centre. He had made the remark while stating that Gujarat was contributing ₹40,000 crore of tax to the Centre annually but was getting a meagre share of only 2.5%,” Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also pointed out that Mr. Modi had then demanded 32% to 50% State share from the taxes being collected by the Centre from the States during his interaction with the 14th Finance Commission.

“He had argued that the Finance Commission should change the parameters being followed for devolution of taxes. He had demanded that the Commission should encourage States with prudent financial management. He had argued that the present method was ignoring States with prudent financial management by encouraging States that have failed in financial management. Was it not an anti-Centre stand?” wondered Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Accusing former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and H.D. Kumaraswamy too of pursuing politics of self-deception, he alleged that Mr. Bommai as the then Chief Minister had admitted on the floor of the Assembly that injustice had been meted out to Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission. Similarly, Mr. Kumaraswamy had earlier alleged that the Centre had meted out injustice to Karnataka by giving more funds to Gujarat, he said.

