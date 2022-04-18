‘Did Congress investigate to certify arrested as innocent?’

Questioning Congress leaders, who had reportedly claimed that those who had been arrested in connection with the Hubballi violence were innocents, C.T. Ravi, national general secretary of the BJP, has said that the Congress is into vote-bank politics.

“Congress leaders are saying that those who are arrested in connection with the recent Hubballi violence are innocent people. Have they conducted any inquiry to come to that conclusion? They are making such statements with the hope that they would get [minority] votes. It won’t sustain for a long,” Mr. Ravi said, during his brief interaction with mediamen in Hampi on Monday.

Mr. Ravi said that incidents of stone-pelting on Sri Ram Navami processions were reported not just from the BJP-ruled States but from all States across the country.

“Stones were pelted at Sri Ram Navami processions in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Dehli and several other States where the BJP is not in power… For Congress leaders, those who, on the pretext of minor issues, orchestrate bigger communal violence are innocents,” Mr. Ravi said.